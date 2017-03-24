WhatsApp 2.17.115 BETA Update and Rumors for Android

WhatsApp is still one of the most used mobile messaging applications out there. This is the reason why the developers are continuously working on improving this application.
We have to mention that most of the new WhatsApp BETA versions come with bug fixes and other improvements, such as the version 2.17.115 one that was just released. So, if you’ve been waiting for a new feature or option, then you’re in bad luck, as the developers have just fixed the issues that they’ve found.
The WhatsApp 2.17.115 BETA weights 33.2MB, which is only 0.03MB bigger than the previous version of the application. Before you had to manually install the BETA version on your Android smartphone, but now the developers have included the WhatsApp BETA program in Google Play Store.
But, before we tell you how you can enroll in the BETA program and how you can download and install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android smartphone, we have to tell you about the rumored “Video Conference” feature.
Some previous rumors suggested that the developers want to bring a new feature to the WhatsApp application that will finally allow you to make Video Calls with two or more users at the same time. These rumors have never been confirmed by the developers, but we have to say that this will be a very good addition to the application that will even attract some new users to it.
WhatsApp 2.17.115 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Smartphone
- Open this Google Play Store webpage;
- Tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone;
- Search for WhatsApp 2.17.115 BETA;
- Tap “INSTALL” to start the installation process;
- When the installation is complete, use your mobile phone number to get verified.
Are you using WhatsApp on your Android smartphone? Tell us your thoughts about it!