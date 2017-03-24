Xbox Project Scorpio – Price, VR, Specs and Latest Leaks

Microsoft and Sony have been racing against each other ever since the original Xbox and PlayStation consoles were launched. Traditionally, the race is very close and on one gets ahead but the last year has been dominated by Sony. The Japanese tech giant launched PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS VR while Microsoft decided to only release Xbox One S.

Many were left wondering to why didn’t Microsoft launch more Xbox One variants, but the answer is pretty simple. Microsoft didn’t want to fill the market with Xbox One variants because it’s currently working on Xbox Project Scorpio. This way, when the next-gen device comes out all Xbox One fans will feel like they need to upgrade and purchase it.

However, Microsoft has been doing its best to keep Project Scorpio under wraps and not disclose any vital information. The only thing we know for sure about its specs is that the next-gen console will feature 6 teraflops of GPU power. This has been confirmed by Phil Spencer who is the head of Xbox. Nonetheless, we have rounded up the most plausible rumors and speculations that are directly related to Project Scorpio and we’re going to present them right now.

Release Date and Price

Microsoft is not trying to keep Project Scorpio a secret anymore. The reason we are saying this is because the Microsoft Store has a special Project Scorpio pre-order page. Sadly, the pre-order page doesn’t disclose the official launch date but it does say that Project Scorpio will be the first 4K native gaming console.

The only information that Microsoft has given about the device’s launch date is that it’s going to happen this year and during Holiday Season. Therefore we can expect it to be unveiled during Christmas. When it comes to price, many speculate that it’s going to be a tad more expensive than Sony’s $425 PS4 Pro.

Specs and VR Functionality

As previously mentioned, Phil Spencer has confirmed that Project Scorpio will feature 8 teraflops of GPU power. This means that games will be able to run on native 4K resolutions. We can be sure that game developers are going to launch special 4K edition of their games such as Gears of War or Forza Horizon.

Phil Spencer has been quite vocal about the next-gen console because he also announced that it will feature VR functionality. If this proves to be true, Microsoft will have the upper hand now since Sony’s PS4 Pro is not able of running VR games on its own. What’s interesting is that Microsoft doesn’t have a VR headset and it will probably have to work out a deal with Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.