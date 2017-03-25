Android 7.0 Nougat Update Quick Switch and New Features

There is a great hype nowadays with the latest Android OS, the 7.0 Nougat version. It comes on the newest smartphones and tablets on the market and everybody seems to want to upgrade to it as soon as possible. Despite the obviously awesome features it comes with, there are some hidden feature not everybody knows about. Check them out!
Split Screen Mode
Though you could use two apps on Android Marshmallow too, you can only use two apps on the same screen with Nougat. This is a great addition for whoever needs a multitasking experience, and many users said the really appreciate this feature.
Quick Switch
Nougat now allows you to switch between the most recent two apps. You can use this special feature both in the full-app mode and in the split screen one we mentioned above, depending on your needs.
Secret UI Tuner
This feature lets you adjust and modify your status bar, take advantage of the Do Not Disturb feature or add other functionalities, such as split screen or swipe up. It’s really cool to get the chance to customize your status bar according to your most needed features.
Pull Down Shade
Now you can edit and make some changes to the tiles you have in the pull-down shade if you are running Android Nougat. You can rearrange the tiles if you expand the small arrow found on the right of the list.
Power Notifications
After you enable the UI Tuner feature, you can get through some steps that let you modify app notifications with the help of a particular scale from 0 to 5. 0 means that you block any notifications, while 5 lets the app show notifications on the top of the list.
Display Size
This particular feature lets you change the size of the display to bigger or smaller options. You get to choose from 5 different options.