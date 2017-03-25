Avast Free Antivirus: Features That Offer Malware Protection and Beyond

Avast Free Antivirus is a malware protection suite that secures computer systems as well as Android and iOS devices. Like other popular free anti-malware software like AVG and Avira, Avast undergoes comprehensive testing. It has also topped the ranking as the best anti-malware product in the past years and continues to strengthen its protection from potential threats that affect computer systems.

This free software has enjoyed millions of downloads from users and has now become better and lighter. Its developers are proud of this product that offers free protection and is cloud light with easy password management and home network security for free.

Avast Free Antivirus Features

Ease-of-use and Easy Installation

Downloading and installing Avast is easy and can be done via this link: https://www.avast.com/en-ph/free-antivirus-download. Aside from scanning your system for potential threats and possible performance problems, Avast also shows you different options to resolve the issues instantly. It also is capable of analyzing unknown files and prevents them from harming your system.

Game Mode

The latest version offers new features, aside from its advanced application protection and beautifully designed interface. Gamers are in for a treat with the latest automatic Game Mode. This is for uninterrupted gaming since it temporarily stops alerting users with Avast and Windows notifications for the duration of the game.

Easy-to-use Interface

Avast is designed to offer effortless security with the design of its interface. This new feature allows for ensuring password protection and home network security easily.

Behavior Shield

Avast Free Antivirus is able to monitor the activities that go inside the applications which may have malware installed. With this feature, Avast can prevent malware from entering your PC or mobile just in time.

CyberCapture

This feature protects computer systems from zero-second attacks in which more than one million executable files are discovered and the malicious once prevented from infiltrating PCs and devices with installed Avast. When a malicious file is detected, it is sent to the cloud and prevented from entering the local system. It then undergoes data analysis to determine if it is indeed harmful or not. CyberCapture basically isolates a potentially threatening file and quarantines it for full protection of a local system.

Smart Scan and WiFi Inspector

The Smart Scan feature works by evaluating your system, both the PC and the network, and checking it for problems. This lets you address the issues right away with the options it gives on how to solve the problems. Conversely, it also advises if the WiFi connection is open to threats by notifying the user if the router is set up in such a way that it is able to block threats.

Password Security

Hackers are able to get the passwords of most users and Avast makes it impossible for these people to crack down the passwords. Avast lets the user use one password for all devices and systems to ensure secure protection and give the user the convenience of not having to memorize multiple passwords.

With the interesting features to expect from the latest Avast Free Antivirus software, users can expect more protection for their PCs and mobile devices. So, if you are looking for a reliable anti-malware protection, this is one product to consider.