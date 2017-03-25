BlueStacks 2 Update Comes with New Features and Improvements

The BlueStacks 2 has been released a few months ago, but it seems that not many know about all the new features that this application comes with. If you’ve been using the BluesStacks application before, then you surely want to try out the second version of the application. Today we will talk about the new features that BlueStacks 2 comes with.
Multi-Tasking
BlueStacks 2 is now allowing you to play multiple applications at once. This is surely a great feature, as we all have pretty decent computers nowadays, which can run without any problems more than one Android application on BlueStacks 2.
Simpler And More Efficient
After installing BlueStacks 2 on your computer, you will notice that it is easier now to access functions such as adjusting the volume, setting location and more. To access all of these features, you will just need to click on the Toolbar located on the left side of the App Player.
WorldWide Used
BlueStacks 2 has reached over 100 million users, with 1 billion of applications used monthly on the platform. This clearly means that there are more and more computer owners all over the world that prefer to use Android applications on their PCs.
New Features To Be Added Soon
The developers of BlueStacks 2 have already mentioned that they are continuously working on the applications and that they will bring more new features to it in the near future.
So, if you’ve been looking for an awesome application to play your favorite Android game or use your favorite application on a computer, BlueStacks 2 is the tool that you’ve been looking for. You can download it right now from the official website, by just visiting the official website (you can find it by doing a simple search on Google).
Have you ever used the BlueStacks or BlueStacks 2 application on your computer? Tell us your thoughts about it!