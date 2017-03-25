iMessage Issues – How to Solve them on iPhone and iPad

For those of you who might not know what we’re talking about, iMessage represents Apple’s answer to Blackberry Messenger. It is quite different than the regular SMS text messaging service, since it relies on data to send messages, instead of the data plan you have. People usually prefer it because it does not have a character limit or any data limits that come with the MMS messages. However, it is only available for Apple devices.

What Is the Issue?

Sometimes people notice that the iMessage is not working anymore. First thing, you have to check if the message is shown in a green or blue bubble. A green bubble means that the message was sent through the cellular plan (SMS/MMS), while a blue one indicates it was sent through iMessage. Also, if there is a problem with sending a message to all the contacts, then most likely the problem is with your device.

How to Solve It