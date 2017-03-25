OPPO Find 9 Smartphone to be Available 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC

The OPPO Find 9 is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2017, but it seems that more information has leaked about it. The latest rumors, it is claimed that the device will come with a 5.5-inch 2K display and a 4100 mAh battery. The same rumors say that the upcoming smartphone will feature a primary camera of 21MP and a secondary one of 16MP, which is quite impressive.
The same leaks claim that the smartphone will also be released in two variants. One of the variants will feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC processor that will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will support an internal storage of 128GB, while the other one will have a Snapdragon 653 processor backed by 4GB of RAM and will have an internal storage of 64GB.
We remind you that the company has released the OPPO Find 7 back in May 2014 and this year it will most likely release the OPPO Find 9. According to the leaks, the new Find 9 smartphone doesn’t come with many visual modifications when compared to the Find 7 handset.
As for the battery that this device will have, it will be a 4100 mAh cell that will feature Super VOOC fast charging. This feature will ensure that the battery of the device will be charged very fast even though it has a big capacity.
The OPPO Find 9 will also feature an USB Type-C connector, which will surely please many users. Some earlier rumors were suggesting that this upcoming smartphone will come with a 4K display, but we are not that sure that the Find 9 will truly feature a display like that.
The OPPO Find 9 is expected to be released in June 2017, but the company has not confirmed yet this.