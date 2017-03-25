Skype 7.48 Update Download Available for Mac OS with Bug Fixes

Everyone wants to keep in touch with their family when they are far away from home. Well, most of these persons are using Skype application, which is currently one of the most popular cross-platform applications out there. It allows you to write/receive messages and even make voice/video calls.
At the same time, Skype is a very important tool used by business companies, which are using it to keep in touch with their clients and employees. It is good to know that you can search for your friends via Skype search contacts feature, but at the same time, there is a Facebook integration feature which allows you to see if your friends from Facebook are also using Skype.
We have to remind you that for some time, a feature has been allowing you to make use of the Facebook chat feature of the social network from within the application, without having to visit the website. The latest BETA version of Skype comes with a new feature that allows you to make video calls with Facebook users in addition to the exiting option to do so with the Skype contacts.
We have to remind you that using Skype, you can make group video calls, which is a very important feature as it allows you to use it for online meetings. The latest Skype 7.48 that has just been released for Mac OS also comes with push-to-talk feature, which allows you to use Skype as a walkie-talkie.
This new feature is great for gaming, as the person(s) with who you’re talking to will not be able to compactly hear what’s happening in your room and you will just push the talk button whenever you want to say something to the team.
Skype 7.48 For Mac OS: What’s New?
– General Fixes;
– Skype call controls is now available on MacBook Pro Touchbars.