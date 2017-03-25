WhatsApp 2.17.117 BETA Update Available with Bug Fixes

WhatsApp is a mobile messaging application that allows you to send and receive text messages, voice messages or even make voice and video calls to anyone all over this world.

The application is using the internet to send and receive data, which means that as long as your smartphone has an access to an internet connection, you will not need to pay any extra fees for chatting with a friend that lives in another country, as long as (s)he is also using the WhatsApp application.

The latest WhatsApp BETA version that has just been released for Android devices is 2.17.117. The installation file of the new BETA version of the application has 33.23MB, which is 0.03 larger than the previous version. This clearly means that the new WhatsApp 2.17.117 BETA doesn’t come with any new features or options.

However, one thing is for sure: the new WhatsApp BETA version comes with some bug fixes and improvements, which means that you should install it on your device (especially if you are inside the WhatsApp BETA program).

Rumors say that the developers of WhatsApp are preparing a brand new feature for this application. Unfortunately, we’re not sure what that new feature will be, but we remind you that in some previous articles we’ve talked about the “Video Conference” feature (that will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time), which might be seen sometime in the near future on this application.

WhatsApp 2.17.117 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device