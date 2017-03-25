Xbox One and Xbox 360 April Free Game Releases

In case you did not know about this, each month Microsoft allows two games to become free for the Xbox Live Gold members. They can download the games both on the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 consoles, but only for a limited period of time. Starting with November 2015, the company made the two games backwards compatible with Xbox One, which means that if you own a current generation console, you can get 4 free games each month. Cool, huh? But the best part is that you get to keep the games even if you quit the Xbox Live Gold subscription!

April Free Games

Xbox One

Ryse: Son of Rome. One of the games which are free all throughout April is the Ryse: Son of Rome title. This one is an action adventure game launched back in 2013, where you are a Roman centurion that seeks vengeance after his family was murdered.

The Walking Dead: Season 2. This one is available only between April 16 and May 15 and it represents Telltale’s return to The Wallking Dead series. It takes place approximately a year after the previous installment and it brings more dark twists and challenging decisions to make.

Xbox 360