Battle of the Gaming Consoles: PS4 and Xbox One vs Nintendo Switch

If you are a gaming enthusiast, chances are, you already own a game console. But if you were to invest on the latest console in the market today, there are three potential buys to have in your list: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Definitely, all these three contenders have distinctive features and perhaps, flaws. The best way to reach the right decision is to know what each is made of. Learn more about these game consoles to narrow down your options.

PS4 (Slim)

The latest game console from Sony is lighter and slimmer compared to its predecessor. While these are good features, there are also consequences to the new architecture in terms of space. With lesser dimensions, this new model has to do away with an optical audio outport. Aside from being 40% slimmer than the original PS4 and boasts of several features, its controller comes with a new design. It also allows HD gaming via software patch and is available in 1TB and 500GB models. The light on top of the console has now been removed but there is still a small PS4 and the color of the console is matte black. The console comes with two USB ports situated in front. At the back, there is an HDMI port as well as the camera’s expansion port. There is also an Ethernet network jack socket at the back. It offers streaming service support, DVD playback, USB media functionally, Spotify player and full-HD Blu-ray.

Xbox One

When it comes to graphics, Xbox One and PS4 are ahead of the Switch. Xbox uses simplistic upscaling and has 4K Blue-ray player. A product of Microsoft, Xbox One is now designed with a new guide button for easy access to party chat and achievements. It is bigger and heavier than PS4 although both have a buttonless design. It has a USB port at the side and underneath, there is the HDMI-out port, S/PDIF for optical audio, dual USB 3 ports and an IR out. Two proprietary ports also exist, one for Kinect connection and one for HDMI-in. It has an AMD processor, 8GB DDR3 memory and 32MB of ESRAM.

Nintendo Switch

What makes Switch unique and versatile is that it can function as an on-the-go game console as well as a game you can connect to a television for bigger display. The main console has a 6.2-inch touchscreen display with 1,280 x 720 pixels. It also comes with two Joy-Con controllers that can be detached and can be docked to either side of the console. The console can be docked for playing games on TV while the controllers can be connected to the Joy-Con Grip which allows for playing wirelessly. Memory is 32GB but you can only use around 26GB. However, it is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Switch can also accommodate up to eight players via the Joy-Con controller. As for battery life, you can enjoy playing between two-and-a-half hours and six hours while there is also a “Pro” controller available for purchase.

Meanwhile, according to reports, PS4 reigns supreme over Xbox One in February sales. This might be a deciding for some. But for others, there are other factors to consider. Among the three, PS4 offers better looking games while in terms of being a better media player, Xbox One is better. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is the most versatile one.