Facebook Messenger vs. Messenger Lite – RAM Usage and Storage Comparison

The fact that a new and lightweight Facebook Messenger app was released made many Facebook users consider switching to it, taking into account the amount of resources it uses. However, would it be better to keep your initial app or switch to the lighter one?

Storage space

The official app for Messenger occupies 177 MB, out of which 153 MB represent the app itself, to which you add 25 MB of extra information. Meanwhile, the Lite app takes up only 17 MB, 15 MB the app itself and 1.5 MB of extra data. The cache is also going to take up less space: from 15 MB in the normal version to just 1 MB in Lite. This happens because the photos you receive or send don’t preload.

RAM usage

One of the best features with Messenger Lite is the fact that it runs normally in the background, plus it shows real time notifications without the chat bubbles. As such, when you are running open the normal Messenger client, it consumes 204 MB. When running in the background it uses 150.74 MB and just 58.04 MB when you close it. At the same time, the Lite version uses 93 MB when you run it open, 59.64 MB when it runs in the background and just 8.76 MB when it’s closed, so that’s quite of a difference!

Features

One of the major differences between the two apps is the fact that the Lite version does not support videocalling or VoIP. It doesn’t have the Groups tab either, though you will see the groups together with individual chats. Regarding the messages, you can only send text, the Like sticker and photos. However, you will still be able to see the stickers and other content people send to you.