GTA 5 Liberty City Mod Available for Testing with New Fixes

The Grand Theft Auto mod group is now working on a new and massive project named GTA 5 Liberty City. This mod that will combine San Andreas and Liberty City has been in works for around three years now, and finally, the beta test should be released this spring.

What will it contain?

The mod will not come together with the file of the game itself, so if you would like to download the mod after its release, you should buy first GTA 4 or any of its episodes, if you haven’t already. The thing with this mod is that it will just convert the map from the original version of the game, nothing more. We have seen in the past other works made by the Grand Theft Auto mod group, such as the porting of the GTA 3 into Vice City and San Andreas to GTA 4. However, this project is really huge.

More projects to come

Even so, this is not the only project the team works on. They are also developing the Red Dead Redemption to be ported into GTA 5. OpenIV has already put the basis of the work on this project, which should see its beta phase this summer. This is quite surprising and it shows how fast the team is moving and how dedicated they are to their projects. Even more so, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released sometime in 2017.

More about the GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto was launched 4 years ago, and ever since then many modders have been working on releasing new projects and new content. It is actually nice to see that many people try to keep the community engaged and put their imagination to good use. The GTA 5 is available on the PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and of course, PC.