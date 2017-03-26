iPhone 7 Red, 7 Plus and 9.7-Inch iPad – Prices and Specifications

Recently, Apple began to take orders for their new products: the 9.7 inches iPad, RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on the online store. People in the US, but also in several other countries and regions around the world can now order their own unit. The RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus versions can also be picked up from the store at several Apple Stores from today on.

Specs

The 9.7 inches iPad runs on a faster Apple A9 chip, and it also brings a brighter Retina display, if you compare it to the iPad Air 2, which is not produced anymore. It’s also heavier and thicker than the previous mentioned model, since it doesn’t have a display that is fully laminated anymore. They also made the display lack the anti-reflective feature, so that they could cut costs.

Otherwise, its specs mirror those found on the iPad Air 2, which means it relied on a display with a resolution of 2048×1536 pixels and 264 ppi. The rear iSight camera is an 8 MP one, while the one on the front is a 1.2 MP snapper. It brings 2 speakers, the classic 3.5 mm audio jack, a Lightning connector, Bluetooth 4.2, plus the Touch ID feature with Apple Pay.

Price and Availability

You can order the new iPad on the official Apple website in various countries around the world. The first order will be delivered sometime between the 31st of March and the 5th of April in the US. According to Apple, you will also be able to pick up the new 9.7 inches iPad at various Apple Stores, carrier stores and other authorized resellers starting with next week. This is possible in more than 20 countries around the world: Sweden, Switzerland, China, France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia etc.