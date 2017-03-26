Moto G5 Plus vs. Oppo F3 Plus – What Should We Know?

Given the release of the next G5 smartphones by Moto, we see they already have a competitor in the person of the Chinese company Oppo. They have already announced their F3 and F3 Plus models, both of them targeting a different price range.

Moto G5 Plus specs

GSMArena showed that the Moto G5 Plus device presents a 5.2 inches IPS display with 424 ppi. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with eight cores, paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. Moreover, it has 4 GB RAM and both the G5 and the G5 Plus will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

It offers a 12 MP back camera that can autofocus, plus it has a dual-LED 2-tone flash. It offers 64 GB internal memory, but you can expand the storage up to 256 GB with a microSD card. Moreover, you also have a fingerprint sensor placed on the front, together with a fast-charging tech.

Oppo F3 Plus specs

Oppo is also making a hit with their F3 and F3 Plus devices. One big minus though is the fact that the F3 Plus model runs on the Marshmallow OS. Phone Arena reported that the smartphones comes in three color options: Gold, Black and Pink, or at least this is the case in India.

It runs on a Snapdragon 653 CPU, paired with 4 GB RAM and an Adreno 510 GPU. The camera on the back has 16 MP, which is more than what the G5 Plus offers. The device is compatible with the fast charging technology too. Moreover, the main differences between the two products consist in the CPUs and batteries. The G5 Plus has a 3000 mAh battery, while the F3 Plus runs on a 4000 mAh one, so it’s definitely an advantage here.