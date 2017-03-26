Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P Available with Preliminary Alpha of SuperSU

Google was the star of the week after it made the announcement of the first developer preview for the Android O. Now the tech giant is expected to release 4 different builds of the dev preview for the upcoming system before the official release that will take place sometime this year. However, many developers prefer to wait until the final version is released and only then start working on it.

However, Chainfire, the XDA Senior Moderator, as well as a Recognized Developer, did the contrary. He began working already in order to gain some root access for the DP1. In less than 24 hours from the initial release, he announced that he has root access to Android O version. However, there are lots of bugs that need to be fixed before they release anything. The developer did not mention on what devices in particular he worked, but it’s good to hear that there is a possible root with DP1.

Yesterday, the developer launched a preliminary root solution both for the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P. IT is in fact an alpha build of the SuperSU v2.79 SR4, thus you can stumble upon some bugs, since there were some changes that needed to be made for the things to work. For instance, both phones have a kernel panic if the SuperSU daemon is loaded early during the boot. In order to avoid this, you have to skip the exec mode, and the service launch is also delayed on the Android O DP1.

Since some users ran into a bootloop with this version, the post also offers a second test version, which sadly delays the service launch more. Chainfire declared that he couldn’t test it on the Pixel C or the Nexus Player devices, so the way in which it behaves on them is unpredictable.