Pokemon Go Shiny Update Available to Play

Niantic, the Pokemon Go developer seems to be slowly taking care of all the features fans requested, and one proof in this sense is the addition of the Shiny Pokemon. More exactly, players can now catch the shiny Gyarados and Magikarp, even though there are some slim odds for finding them.
What are the chances of finding them?
If this is yet another of the Pokemon games, it means that the rate for catching a shiny creature is 1 in 4,096 encounters. As such, you’ll have to do some serious searching if you want to find one. This is indeed a smart move on behalf of Niantic, since in this way they can take advantage of it and offer more trading, events and others.
What’s up with trading?
Trading did not appear yet in Pokemon Go, but Niantic did hint towards this in their previous statements. As it seems, this will only work locally and will not take place online. Even though this thing kind of limits the time you need in order to fill your Pokedex, since it’s still hard to find Pokemons specific to a certain region, for example, it’s still a good chance for catching them. All in all, it’s quite an exciting feature if you love gym battles and the PvP feature, which is yet to arrive.
However, with shiny Pokemons being harder to find, trading becomes much more important. If you really want to catch them all, then you might want to consider giving up one rare Pokemon, taking into account the fact that you could evolve them again.
If every Pokemon will enjoy a counterpart, this means that the number of Pokemon you have to find doubles. Even so, this means that the PvP battles are going to be so much interesting from now on.