The Sims 5 Release Date, New Features and Rumors

Have you ever wondered when the release date of The Sims 5 will be? Well, you have come to the right place, because there are some information about the game that you might not be aware of just yet.

Basically, the Sims 4 was released in 2014 September as the latest installment of the series. This was the one that has some social features added to the game. For this reason, the game can now allow players to import the house and the goods from one location to another.

Since the game was a success, fans are looking forward for another installment, which is The Sims 5, having advanced features. Therefore, the game is expected to be impressive, which is likely to be released to the public by 2019. Accordingly, it would provide bright animation graphics with high quality simulation modes and characters.

As the fans are getting more addicted to the game, they are starting to talk about the possible release of The Sims 5. According to sources, Electronic Arts declared that the release of The Sims 5 would depend on the market performance of The Sims 4. However, the release date will still be on 2019.

Sources also say that the upcoming installment of the series is expected to be more impressive than the previous one. In fact, EA and Maxis are expected to add more features to The Sims 5, which will make it more attractive to players.

Additionally, The Sims officials told the press that they would not create The Sims 5 if the sales of The Sims 4 would not be satisfactory enough. As of the moment, there has been no reports about the development of The Sims 5 and its release date, because they are currently focused on The Sims 4.