WhatsApp Web Tips for Creating and Managing Groups

If you’re an avid WhatsApp fan, you’ve probably heard of WhatsApp Web by now. WhatsApp Web is the desktop version of the beloved mobile texting app, which you can access in just a few simple steps. First, you have to make sure that both your phone and computer are connected to a WiFi Network in order to improve speed. After that, on your phone, go to Settings > WhatsApp Web and then, go to web.whatsapp.com. Scan the code and there you have it, you’re logged in.

How To Create Groups on WhatsApp Web

After you’ve succeeded to log in, you will see a 3 dots icon on the right corner of the left side of the screen where your chats are displayed. Click on it for more options and then click New Group. Then name your group and add the participants you want in it. Your new group will appear on the left sidebar.

How To Manage Groups on WhatsApp Web

Now that you have your group set up, you can easily manage it on WhatsApp Web by moving the cursor on it and clicking the arrow down that appears, which will display a drop-down menu. You can either archive the chat, mute, mark as unread or exit the group. Once the group has been archived, it will no longer appear in your chats list, but you can quickly search for it by typing its name into the search bar.

If you decide to mute the group, a pop-up window will appear allowing you to select the duration for which you want to mute it. You can choose between 8 hours, 1 week and 1 year. Just keep in mind that you can mute only the entire group chat, not just one or two contacts in it. If you want to no longer receive messages, you might think of exiting the group, but you will no longer be allowed to join it unless the administrator gives you permission.