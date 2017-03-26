Windows 10 Creators Update Build 15063 Available With Update Assistant

It’s been only three days since the Fast ring received the Windows 10 Creators Update Build 15063, and the same version reached the Insider program on the Slow ring too. Naturally, people started speculating that this might even be the final build released by the team. And indeed it seems that this is the case. We know already that the tech giant Microsoft plans to release the Windows 10 Creators Update in April, and an Update Assistant tool that leaked showed that this build is the RTM build number.
What’s with the Update Assistant?
The Update Assistant was revealed by the WalkingCat, who is a user known for being a serial leaker, as well as a Microsoft fan. This tool is an easy way of rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update, and it pretty much works in the same way as other upgrading tools developed by Microsoft in the past. For now it’s not fully functional, but user WalkingCat tweeted a download link.
What happens if I run it?
If you use this tool on a PC that runs an older version of Windows 10, you will see a message that lets you know that you are running an older version and that you should upgrade to the latest one, namely the 15063 build. If you run it on the latest build, the message will thank you for updating the system to the most recent version.
Naturally, this is not a solid proof that the 15063 is the final build for the Creators Update, and the Update Assistant may simply use the build number it finds in the Insider ring. However, this seems to be the most likely case. If you want to have the complete version for the Windows 10 Creators Update, you don’t need to wait anymore, since you can download it quickly.