Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Available for Eligible Users

A stable version of Windows 10 Creators Update will be available very soon and for those who do not have Windows 10 on their devices but want to upgrade can still be able to do so. Since the successor to previous Windows version was released in 2015, Microsoft announced that there are already more than 400 million downloads by September 2016. Today, there are more than half-a-billion downloads, not quite a record, considering that this not even half the number of Windows users.

Microsoft might not be too happy about this and despite the deadline given to get a free upgrade in July 29, 2016, there were still users who were not able to do so. But for those who want to upgrade and get one without having to pay for a full license, it is still possible.

With what is known as Assistive Technology, Microsoft is offering eligible Windows users. Those will Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 who meet the requirements can get a free Windows 10 update. This is in line with the efforts exerted by Microsoft to enhance the way users experience Windows 10. For those who are eligible and ready to take advantage of the features of this latest software, you can do so from this link:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/accessibility/windows10upgrade

For those who are using assistive technologies like the screen reading tool, a free upgrade is available. The upgrade is only for eligible devices with Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 installed. However, those who have Windows 7 Enterprise, Windows 8/8.1 Enterprise and Windows RT/RT8.1 are not qualified for the free upgrade.

Windows 10 boasts of several features and one of these is the familiar Start Menu. With Windows 8, it has been replaced with Live Tiles which was somewhat confusing for those who have been used to the simpler menu. For those who do not have issues with Live Tiles, there is also the Metro interface which can be launched at the right side of the Start Menu.

Another feature includes the ability to toggle between the keyboard interface and the touchscreen display for devices. Moreover, it will also be able to determine if the device has touchscreen capabilities or requires keyboard input and is versatile enough to switch between apps.

Meanwhile, Small and Medium Enterprise owners who want to make the shift can still enjoy the features of the Windows 10 free upgrade and it is not yet too late to do so.