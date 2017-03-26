Xbox Two Rumors and Leaks: Details We Know So Far

We have been reading about Project Scorpio or Xbox Two as early as 2013 and if rumors are true, gaming enthusiasts and Xbox fans will soon be seeing the next generation Xbox. In last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, Project Scorpio or is what is believed to be XboxTwo, was mentioned by Xbox executive, Phil Spencer. Xbox One S was released last year and in June 2017, gamers might just be getting a glance of the new Xbox iteration.

Features

The Xbox Two will be powered by a soon-to-be-released AMD GPU which is comparable to AMD’s Polaris line. This GPU is said to be capable of making the console run games in 4K resolution at 60fps. With the upcoming Xbox, Microsoft has done away with ESRAM and went with GDDR5 memory. It might be that the new console will be losing a high-speed RAM but the higher bandwidth on the memory of the Xbox Two, ESRAM will not have an impact.

Another new feature of the new Xbox is Virtual Reality support. While it is said that older games can still be played on the next generation Xbox, titles for the VR will be exclusive to the platform. Questions arise on where will the VR headsets come from. It can be remembered that although Oculus Rift might be a good option but Microsoft also announced that it will have its line of Windows 10 VR headsets. If rumors are correct, the headsets will be developed by a variety of manufacturers and will support inside-out tracking sensors. This feature takes away the need for an external sensor or a camera. These headsets will not be wireless but the company is adamant in saying it will be a high-fidelity VR.

The GPU also boasts of 6 teraflops and Xbox Two is said to be 4.5 times more powerful than Xbox One. When it comes to the 4k upgrade, leaked reports say that sparse rendering will be used which is synonymous to PS4 Pro’s checkboard rendering but with Xbox, it will be more advanced.

As for the question on the existence of a 4K Blu-ray support, Phil Spencer claimed that he had not yet confirmed it this is a go. While Xbox One S comes with it, PS4 does not and this puts Xbox Two in the spotlight. With the welcoming response of consumers to the 4K Blu-ray drive that was added to the Xbox One S, this feature is taken into consideration. But as of this writing, no confirmation has been released yet. However, there are also talks that the console will come with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive. As for the controllers, it is believed that Xbox Two will come with its VR controllers while controllers from its predecessor can still work with Project Scorpio.

The first Xbox was released in 2001 and was supposed to compete with Sony’s PS2. Fast-forward to 16 years later, game enthusiasts await the release of Xbox Two which will run games at 4K resolution and will feature backward compatibility.