Facebook 118.0.0.0.79 BETA Update Comes With Improvements and Better Speed

Facebook is currently one of the most popular social networks all over the world. The network is available on desktop computers via the browser and on mobile devices via the application.
Using the Facebook application, you are able to do the following:
- Share photos, videos and updates;
- See what your friends are posting;
- Write a new post, like posts and even comment to them;
- Get notified when one of your friends like and comment on of your posts;
- Play games inside the Facebook application.
The latest Facebook BETA version that has just been released for Android devices is 118.0.0.0.79 and it can now be installed on your mobile device. The new BETA version of the application comes with some improvements for reliability and speed.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with any new features and options, so if you were hoping to test new things in the latest BETA version of the application, then you’re in bad luck. However, we think that it is just a matter of time until a new feature will be added to the Facebook application, so keep on checking for new BETA versions in the future.
Facebook 118.0.0.0.79 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
The latest Facebook BETA version can be installed on your Android device directly from the Google Play Store. However, before you can do this, you will need to open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.
Now that you’ve become a Facebook BETA Tester, you will have to open the Google Play Store App, search for Facebook 118.0.0.0.79 BETA and tap on the “INSTALL” button. When the installation is complete, use your email/mobile phone number and password to log into your Facebook account.
