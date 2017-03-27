Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.13.46 BETA Update Released With Bug Fixes

If you are a person who uses Facebook a lot, then you should definitely have the Facebook Messenger installed on your Android device. This application is allowing you to keep in touch with your friends from Facebook.
If you have the Facebook application installed on your Android device, you will notice that whenever you try to send a private message to a friend from the mentioned social network, it will ask you to install Facebook Messenger.
Once you install the Facebook Messenger on your Android device, you will notice all the good stuff it comes with. First of all, the application comes with some cool emoji, which you can use while chatting with your friends. At the same time, the application allows you to create a group, which can be joined by up to 150 persons.
This is awesome if you have many common friends in your list and you want to chat with all of them at the same time. For example, if you want to plan a weekend party, you can always do it in there, instead of sending private messages to all your friends.
The latest BETA version of Facebook Messenger for Android OS is 111.0.0.13.46. The APK (installation) file has a size of 59.43MB, which is 0.03MB less than the previous version of the application. In other words, it comes with some bug fixes and improvements, but it doesn’t contain any new features or options.
Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.13.46 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Head to this Google Play Store and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Open the Google Play Store, search for Facebook Messenger 111.0.0.13.46 BETA and tap on the “INSTALL” button;
- When the installation is complete, you can use your email address/mobile phone number and password to log into your Facebook account.