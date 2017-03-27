Facebook Messenger Stops Working on Old Windows Devices

Windows 10 Mobile has brought many new features and options and it seems that companies that develop applications are already starting to retreat their applications from previous Windows versions.

First of all, we remind you that Windows 10 Mobile has been developed in a way to bridge the gap between PC and smartphones, thanks to the awesome features such as Universal Windows Apps (UWP) and continuum.

However, before Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile have been released, there was the Windows Phone 8.1, which in theory it was supposed to do the same thing, but it seems that Microsoft has “succeeded” to mess it up pretty badly.

Microsoft has been trying to get users to switch from the older OS versions to the new one. In fact, the company has allowed the owners of Windows 7 and Windows 8 to update to Windows 10 for FREE, but it seems that some people have decided to stick to the older version of the operating system.

In concordance with Updates Lumia, some users of the old Facebook Messenger application have been announced via email that the “Official Facebook Messenger will be discontinued before the end of March 2017 for the old Windows Phone platform.” In the same email, people were guided from where they can get the new Facebook Messenger application on Windows 10 Mobile.

We remind you that Microsoft has also ended support for its Skype application on Windows 8.1 at the beginning of this month. Since there are more and more Windows 8.1 users who have decided to ditch this operating system for the Windows 10 OS, we will probably see more companies that will stop support for their applications on older versions of Windows OS.

HINT: Facebook Messenger will stop working in Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Phone, Windows Phone 8 and Windows Phone 8.1 very soon, so if your device/desktop uses one of these operating systems, then you should consider upgrading/updating.