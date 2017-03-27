Final Fantasy 7 Remake With New Destruction Elements

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is an upcoming action role-playing game that is being developed by Square Enix. The game is a remake of the Final Fantasy VII title that has been released back in 1997 and it’s expected to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

According to Tetsuya Nomura, the director of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the upcoming title will feature a new gameplay that will finally allow players to see parts from bosses getting destroyed.

However, that’s not the only thing that you will see getting destroyed, as Nomura claims that the maps and environments in the game will also be destructible. The director of the game added that the players will get advantages by destroying parts from a boss in the middle of battle. As expected, map and object destruction will also be enabled, which means that there will be some part-based destruction elements such as the Guard Scorpion’s legs.

Now, we’re not very sure how destructible the environments in the game will be, but this is surely a great addition to an RPG game and there will be many players that will enjoy this new addition. After all, we’re in 2017 and the games should become more and more realistic when it comes to destruction. It’s not fun when you shoot something and you see that the object has no reaction.

We remind you that the idea of destroying boss’ parts in the middle of the fight is a welcomed one, as the new Horizon Zero Dawn game comes with this new feature and both gamers and game critics are saying that it is awesome. Let’s just hope that the developers of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will make this feature as good as it is in the Horizon Zero Dawn.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 console, but it is not sure yet when this will happen.