Google Gchat New Replacement Google Hangouts – Better or Worse?

Up until now, one of the best things that came with Gmail was the Gchat, namely the instant messaging feature that allows you to chat will other Google users and still make you look really productive in the office. It was really useful for communicating with other team members, it kept the inbox clean plus it allowed you to chat with friends at work in private. However, Google announced yesterday that they took the decision of ending it starting with June 26.

Are they replacing it with anything?

The answer is yes. The team probably figured that it would be indeed a loss for all the people that got used to a handy chat feature, and that’s why they are indeed offering a replacement. If you have been using Google Hangouts instead of Skype, you may want to know now that it also offers an instant messaging feature, and you might even find it more attractive. It was released back in 2013, but it was never as successful as Gchat, which was launched back in 2005.

Moreover, Hangouts is better at being integrated with lots of phones and tablets, so it might even be more handy. Besides this option, there are also lots of other instant messaging apps you can enjoy from Google, such as Allo, Voice and many others.

Why should you like this change?

Even though you might dislike this decision made by Google, you have to know it’s for the best. Google wouldn’t have stayed among people’s preferences until now if they weren’t constantly working on improving and changing their products. After all, they have to evolve in this domain in order to stay on top, and quitting old products is part of developing. Moreover, you have other apps to console yourself, so it’s not that much of a loss.