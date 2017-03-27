iPad Pro 2 Latest Details and Rumors on April Debut

With Apple recently introducing a cheaper iPad to replace the iPad Air 2, many enthusiasts have speculated that the company will also release their next installment in the iPad Pro series, the iPad Pro 2. However, Apple hasn’t yet made any announcements in this direction. However, many users are confident that the company is keeping the best for later, and think that, because the company hasn’t made an official event for the unveiling of their budget friendly tablet, the iPad Pro 2 and iPad Mini 5 will launch at Apple Park in April.

Apple’s New Budget-Friendly Release

The new 9.7 inch iPad was released to replace the discontinued iPad Air 2. It was announced to carry the lowest price in the iPad family, namely 329 dollars for the 32GB Wi-Fi model and 459 dollars for the Wi-Fi and cellular model. While budget-conscious Apple fans have surely loved the new iPad for being the most affordable installment in the iPad series yet, die-hard fans are still waiting for news on the iPad Pro 2.

What to Expect of the iPad Pro 2

The latest tech rumors on the iPad Pro 2 seem to indicate that the tablet will come in different sizes – 9.7 inch, 10.5 inch and possibly even 12.9 inch. The tablet is expected to also come with a magnetic Apple Pencil, True Tone display and True Tone flash on its 12MP iSight camera, as well as a more powerful A10X processor and a smart connector.

With the original iPad Pro being more than one year old, Apple fans think it’s high time a new installment was released. Fortunately, all evidence seems to point towards the tablet’s debut at Apple Park this April. Fingers crossed this turns out to be true; we can’t wait to see what Apple’s new tablet has in store for us.