iPhone 8 Features and Design Leaks at Apple’s Anniversary

With the start of the New Year, many Apple enthusiasts have most likely marked the most expected event of the decade in their calendars already: in 2017, the iPhone is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Yep, that’s right! The first iPhone launched ten years ago, in 2007, and has made smartphone history ever since. And Apple is bound to celebrate this important landmark in some way, with many hoping that it will be under the form of a new smartphone launch, hopefully the iPhone 8.

With every iPhone model since the iPhone 5 having been announced in a special event on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday in the first week of September, many have taken to speculating that this will also be the case this year. However, the iPhone 6s broke this pattern, but still, the pattern remains. Here’s what to expect of the iPhone 8 if it indeed drops this September.

All New Design

While Apple is known to stick to tried and tested designs, they are also known to experiment every once in a while. This has been proved by the iPhone’s 7 lack of headphone jack, among others. And with its ten-year anniversary being such an important landmark event, Apple are bound to experiment with a new, more daring design in order to further impress their customers.

Color Themes

With all launches since the iPhone 5s introducing new and daring color themes, such as Gold, Rose Gold and Jet Black, the new anniversary iPhone 8 is bound to introduce some fresh reimagined color scheme due to the importance of this launch in the history of the company. And with red being available soon for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, it will be interesting to see what the iPhone 8 has in store for us.