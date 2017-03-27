Pokémon Go Update Available With New Shiny Magikarp Pokémon

If you are still playing Pokémon Go, then you already know that the Water Festival has been launched a few days ago, but it seems that Niantic is bringing even more new updates to the game.
According to reports, some gamers have already found a new Shiny Magikarp Pokémon that has been added recently to the game. It seems that Niantic wants to keep the players interested and it is bringing as many new features as it can. We think that the developing company has done well by bringing Shiny Magikarp to the game, as this will even make a few old players to try Pokémon Go once again.
We have to mention that gamers across the globe have already reported sightings of golden Magikarp in the wild. Keep in mind that the new Shiny Magikarp is very rare and if you are lucky enough to encounter one, you should make sure to catch it!
The Water Festival has brought you the chance to find and catching water-based Pokémon. This means that this type of Pokémon would appear in places that it wouldn’t have been before.
We remind you that the Water Festival event will end on March 29, 2017 and, after that, all water-based Pokémon will be caught only nearby water. So, if you are one of those players that have taken a break from the game, this is the best moment to come back.
We remind you that Pokémon Go is a free to play game and it will stay like this forever. The micro-transaction feature will also stay, as this is the only way that the developers can gain some revenue from the game. Of course, you will do better in the game if you choose to spend real money in it.
Have you played Pokémon Go before? Will you retry the game just to check the new event and Pokémon?