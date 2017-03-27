Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle Low Price Offers

Minecraft is a sandbox video game that has been created by Markus Persson (Notch) and it was developed and published by Mojang. Back in September 2014, Mojang has been sold to Microsoft for $2.5 million.

Back then, most of the Minecraft fans were afraid that Microsoft will only release new Minecraft versions for its platforms, but the American multinational technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington has reacted very fast, confirming that it will keep releasing Minecraft versions for rival platforms, even if Mojang is owned by it. According to reports from last month, over 121 million Minecraft copies have been sold across all platforms, making it the second best-selling video game of all time.

Well, we have some good news for everyone who wants to try out Minecraft, especially if they were planning to purchase an Xbox One S console. Larry Hryb, the Director of Programming for Xbox Live, which is also known as Major Nelson, has announced via Twitter the availability of Xbox One S bundles for $299.

Well, one of the bundles is now available for a lower price and we think that you already know which bundle we’re talking about. According to Xbox Wire, the Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites bundle is currently sold for $249.

Starting from yesterday (March 26, 2017), the bundle is available and can be purchased from all participating retailers such as GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target and Microsoft Store. Keep in mind that this offer is available until the supplies end, so if you have the money and you want it, go get it right now!

The Xbox One S Minecraft Favorites bundle comes with: