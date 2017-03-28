Android 7.0 Nougat Update Available for Samsung Galaxy S6

As the title suggests, the Android 7.0 Nougat update has finally arrived for the Samsung Galaxy S6 users. It was previously reported to be released at the end of February but the company has had to delay it due to quality concerns which appear to have been resolved as the update went live.
At the end of February, Samsung reported that the update would be released as fast as possible as soon as the quality review would be completed. As of today, Samsung has gone live with the new Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.
Reports are coming in that Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge users in Italy, Germany and Switzerland are receiving the latest update of the firmware, version G925FXXU5EQBG. Also, Vodafone in the UK is starting to release Android 7.0 Nougat for its Galaxy S6 users.
It would appear that, for the moment, the system update is limited to only European Countries. Users of the Galaxy S6 across the globe will have to wait for the update to go live across the global market until they are able to access it.
One of the main improvements featured in the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update is the new Samsung Cloud which will allow free storage of up to 15 GB of data on their new cloud storage backup. Besides this, we will also see the implementation of a new interface and also a new feature that automatically synchronizes the phones’ default Apps such as Photos, Notes, Calendar, Contacts and other important data related applications.