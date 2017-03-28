Call of Duty 2017 With WW2 Perspectives and Features

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was released in a year where competition on the FPS market was a pretty difficult one. It had to compete with quite successful titles such as Titanfall 2, which boasted Titan Mech multiplayer combat, and Battlefield 1’s gritty WW1 combat scale. Although Infinite Warfare’s campaign was a fresh take compared to its usual formula, featuring nonlinear, choose-your-mission gameplay, it did not add sufficient variety in its multiplayer to make a huge impact.

This could potentially change in 2017. Sledgehammer Games seems to have decided to bring the game franchise back to World War 2. Leaked promotional materials appears to show WW2 footage with US soldiers on a beach after they’ve left landing crafts.

Call of Duty 2017 release date

Although there is no exact release date announced yet, there is no reason to suspect that they will change their usual November release. Chances are, the exact date and name for the game will be announced at E3 2017 in mid-June.

What the fans want in Call of Duty 2017

A concept that was well received in Infinite Warfare was that of you being the Commander of a starship in a campaign scenario. This was a refreshing new feature that added a bit more immersion and a feeling of flexibility in what you are doing, as opposed to simple corridor shooter campaigns like in the older iterations of the title.

If this could get re-done in a WW2 , we would not only see the less featured WW2 technologies but also the perspectives of Commanders leading soldiers into gritty battles. Having to make impactful decisions that can affect the course of the campaign and the ending would be an amazing thing to be experienced and would also add to the replay value of the campaign itself.

Recently, Call of Duty seems to feature in its cast of characters some of the more famous actors in recent movie media. And with varying degrees of success being a point of debate, we cannot deny that having a familiar face accompany or to fight against in a game is quite a big plus overall. Since they are moving back to a WW2 settings perhaps we can see the return of some great actors which showed in movies such as Saving Private Ryan or from TV Series like The Pacific and Band of Brothers.

Multiplayer will always be one of the main selling points for a Call of Duty game and it’s cherished and played by millions of fans around the world. The most recent iterations of Call of Duty had Sci-Fi technologies implement into it and has considerably made the game more asymmetric than the classic ones. With use of cloaking devices, heat-seeking grenades and jump-packs to name but a few, we are curious to see how they will be going back to WW2 while still keeping the experience a fresh and engaging one.