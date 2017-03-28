FaceTime Top Replacement Apps Available for Android

If you are an Android user but you would like to enjoy the benefits of the FaceTime app found on Apple devices, you can rest assured that there are lots of other similar apps. Truth be told, FaceTime, the native video app integrated within iOS, has become quite a solid and reliable feature which many Android users would like to have. However, let’s have a look at some Android equivalents for the iOS app!

Google Hangouts

This alternative to FaceTime is quite a decent app. Hangouts represents the service made by Google and dedicated to real-time video- and text-chat. One of its main advantages is the fact that it works across various platforms and it can be linked to the Google ID.

Skype

Skype is definitely the father of video chat services and, surprisingly, is still in the top. It was initially launched in 2003 and in 2014 it got fully integrated with the Android OS. The best thing about it is that it allows unlimited calls between two people, and the accounts are free, plus it works both on desktop and on mobile.

Viber

Initially, Viber was a text and audio messaging service, but in order to survive on the market, the developers realized they had to add something extra, so in 2014 they brought the video chat option. Their strong points are the clean, intuitive design and the focus on mobile platforms, as opposed to desktop ones.

Tango

This app was first released back in 2009 and it relies primarily on Android, even though there are versions for the iOS and Windows phones. However, being based on Google’s OS means that it offers a smoother experience and an improved calls quality on Android. It offers video calls, voice calls, image and text chat, plus you can create an account for free.