Google Assistant Available Soon For More Android 6.0 Marshmallow Smartphones

There is still hope for Android users who do not have a Pixel phone, but still want to enjoy the Google Assistant. Even though for the moment it is available only on a couple of devices, the team is currently working on bringing this feature to more phones that run on Android Marshmallow or more recent versions.

What is Google Assistant?

Google Assistant represents an artificial intelligence personal assistant with which you can carry 2-way conversions, play a song, control lighting and/or thermostats in your smart home or watch the favorite TV show if you’re using the Chromecast. It is easy to activate, you just have to say “OK Google” or to press longer the Home button.

How to Get It

At the moment, the Google Assistant is available only for a couple of devices, but thankfully Google announced that soon it will be available for any smartphones that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, together with Google Play Services. The update will take place OTA (over-the-air), so it might take a while until it becomes available for everybody. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OTA update brings the Google Assistant to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices.

You have to know that the rollout process has already begun, but some regions may take a while until they receive it. The Assistant will become available in English for Canada, Australia and the US, UK being close behind.

Google did not say whether the Assistant would become available for tablet devices too, but now they confirmed for Android Police that for now there is no such version. However, even if you own a device that doesn’t have this function preinstalled, you can try the Google Allo app. This is a smart messaging app that comes together with the integrated Google Assistant, so you can enjoy it as such.