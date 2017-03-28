Google Chrome 59 Update Available With Better Design

If you’re a devoted Google Chrome user and always keep an eye out for tweaks and updates, then you might have notices how its developers can’t seem to make up their mind when it comes to the New Tab page.
As many of you may well remember, the design of the page was massively changed for Chrome 54, and then again for Chrome 56. You thought that’s over? Think again. The page has been changed once again for Chrome Dev 59, leaving users wondering why Google can’t seem to decide on a design once and for all.
What’s changed?
Upon first inspection, the most observable change that immediately caught our eye is the page’s lack of the massive Google logo. Instead, there is now a small G icon located on the search bar. This is an actual improvement from older version, because it makes the entire page more user-friendly through its clean design. Recommendations, recent downloads and bookmarks thus become more visible. If this upgrade isn’t available, enable the #ntp-google-g-in-omnibox is enabled.
However, while many have seen this change as beneficial, there are still some voices of dissent among users, who can’t quite come to the terms with the fact that Google keeps changing Chrome so often.
The latest version of Chrome Dev is available in the Google Play Store, as always, if you haven’t tried it out and want to do so. On top of this Chrome New Tab page redesign, Google is also in the process of revamping the Home section on Chrome, offering it bottom tabs.
This experimental design, alongside with the New Tab page redesign is not guaranteed to make it to the final Chrome 59 release. We’ll just have to wait and see what the developer team decides to keep and what they decide to take out for the final version.