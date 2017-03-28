HTC One M8 To Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update With New Fixes

In what seems to be quite a surprising move, T-Mobile announced recently that the team has finished the testing phase for the Android 7.0 Nougat OS for the HTC One M8 device. The update should be available soon for download. The surprising part is the fact that the phone is now three years old and still getting a major update such as a new OS version. In case it’s not a mistake, this means that HTC plans to continue the support for the smartphone that was released in the spring of 2014.
Previous updates
T-Mobile, as well as other American carriers, have released the Android 6.0 Marshmallow for the One M8 smartphone a year ago. Just a couple of days ago, the carrier made some updates to the official online support page, informing people who own this particular device that the upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat is available for download. However, it is highly unlikely that the company would still support the device over another year, so probably this is going to be the last major update.
People’s reactions
Needless to say, people were thrilled to find out about this! Fans who never believed that their phone might receive another update were now surprised to see that it is really happening. However, this daring move made by HTC sparked other discussions about rivals: many fans asked themselves why Samsung cannot do the same thing for the Galaxy S5 model, which is stuck on Marshmallow, if HTC could release a new major update to another version of the OS for their three-year old flagship.
All in all, the news were receive very well, and fans are anxious to test the new version. Most likely, if you own the device, you should have received the update until now, and everything should run smoothly.