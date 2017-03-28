iOS 10.2 Yalu Release Date and Disadvantages

Luca Todesco, the famous Italian hacker, has recently published some tweets suggesting the upcoming release of a jailbreak tool dedicated to the iOS 10.2. The recent post on social media addressed the challenges that exist at the moment for the use of the iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak, also known as Yalu. Yalu has been launched towards the end of 2016.

What is Yalu

Yalu is known as a semi-untethered tool for jailbreak. If a tethered type means that the owners have to connect the device back to a computer after the reboot, an untethered tool still asks you to reinstall Cydia, but you can do so without plugging the iPhone to the desktop. As such, Yalu has a little bith of both worlds. You still have to run the tool again and to reinstall Cydia, but you can do it simply with a browser, without the need to connect the desktop.

Disadvantages

Despite this, Yalu had to come with some disadvantages too. Its benefits are only available for a week, after which all the processes you applied for the iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak tool have to be run again. Thankfully, the Forbes magazine reported that Todesco declared the issue might see a solution along with the release of the iOS 10.3.

Forbes also assumed that Todesco found a bug in the 10.3 beta version, which he can exploit so that the JailBreak Me tool (jbme102), which is based on the browser, can work without any errors. As such, there is still the possibility that the hacker may simply be waiting for the official release of the 10.3 version of the OS in order to test the exploit before releasing the jailbreaking tool dedicated to the iOS 10.2.

He is famous for being able to break the unbreakable iOS 10, thing that brought him lots of publicity.