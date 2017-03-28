iOS 9.3.5 Downgrade Available With Re-restoring Tool

Whether you’re a fan of jailbreaking or not, you might find yourself in the trap that is iOS 9.3.5, and so this might seem a good solution to you. Many people found themselves in this position, whether they made a mistake or had a forced OTA update on an older version of the iPhone. Apple is not quitting their commitment to stop signing the firmware versions soon after the release, but thankfully there are a couple of people who work to find solutions.

Who is helping us with this?

If you head down to Twitter, you will find that there is one team and two individuals that are currently working on a solution for this. We are not sure whether they work together or not, but even so they seem to be on to something, since there is a way to downgrade from iOS 9.3.5.

When is it going to be available?

The catch here is the fact that Apple is doing a great job of keeping hackers busy for almost a year. The pressure is real with the way of avoiding the 9.3.5 OS since the devices that belong to the 32-bit category are frozen for the moment. This means that no jailbreak can be done at all if you run this version of the firmware.

There is also the Re-restore tool that only works on Mac computers, unfortunately. This means that whoever doesn’t own such a device will not be able to use it. The people who work on this ambitious project acknowledged the fact that it is indeed a work in progress, and the compatibility can change. At the same time, they will not release any version until it would be available and running for everybody, even those who are not extremely savvy with technology.