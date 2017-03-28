Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Update Available Soon

This week’s Nintendo news revolves around an update concerning the Nintendo NES Classic Mini, as well as a Legend of Zelda 4K edition for the newest installment in the series, Breath of the Wild.
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, One Step Closer to PC
A recent video showed Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running on the CEMU Wii U emulator for PCs. However, a lot of framerate issues are visible in the video, alongside other bothersome visual glitches. However, the future seems to be shaping up nicely in this respect, with a new video that showed significant improvement being posted two weeks later. Besides a notable upgrade in framerate and overall visuals, Link’s weapons also seem to be working better in the emulator.
Nintendo NES Classic Mini Update
It’s no secret that as soon as a shipment of the Nintendo Classic Mini NES hits shelves, it becomes sold out in a matter of minutes. Because of this, many rumors appeared claiming that the production for the retro console had been stopped altogether, but the Japanese company was quick to dispel them. However, this week brings good news for fans still hoping to get their hands on the console, and the news comes in the form of a coffee table book.
The book, entitled NES/Famicom: a Visual Compendium, is being sold by Funstock and retails for approximately 25 pounds. The book looks at both NES and Famicom through superb photography and pixel art with games such as Mario and Zelda. The images are also accompanied by bits and pieces of important information on the two cult-favorite consoles. So, if you’re waiting to get your hands on Nintendo’s Classic Mini NES, this book could be an enjoyable way to kill time while you wait.