Nexus 7 2013 (Flo) Comes with Open Source Maru OS 0.4

The Android UI has been known for its adaptability and possibility for it to be converted into various OS types and they had varying states of reliability. However, this is about to change with the Maru OS which not only provides the basic features you would expect from an operating system but it also provides a complete desktop experience when you are connected with your device to a display. It is able to fully run Debian without compromise.

Maru OS has recently gone open-source in order to help the one-man team benefit from the help of the various developer communities out there. This is not the only news we have of the Maru OS. We are also witnessing the release of version 0.4 for the Nexus 7 2013 Wi-Fi (flo).

As more and more people would like for it to be available for various devices available on the market, this update comes as a happy surprise for fans of the Maru OS. Up until now, the Nexus 5 was the only phone where it could be used but it this is about to change. For example, the Nexus 7 tablet will be receiving some attention in this regard and thanks to its size it will be utilizing Maru OS efficiently in parallel with Android, not sacrificing any of the ROM’s functionality as a desktop. Disclaimer, this is still a work in progress and as such patches and regular updates are to be expected.

One of the main feature of this release has to do with the Security functionalities of the OS. Uses are able to apply full disk encryptions on both the desktop data and the mobile itself. It functions like any other ROM and they are done via the Security Menu. Marshmallow’s AOSP update has also been integrated for extra security and the LXC has been updated from 1.0.7 to 1.0.9. With the subsequent release of the Nexus 7, the installers have also received attention in order to prevent the flashing of incorrect images, as well as various other small fixes, bug removals and browser issues solved.

According to their blog posts, Maru OS keeps expanding and improving constantly and it seems to be on the rise while compared to other such operating systems that have failed. This is in no small part due to the open nature of the project and the community codes that have been used on it. People who are interested in contributing or looking for information can find it all on the developer forum or on github.