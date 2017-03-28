WhatsApp 2.17.118 BETA Update Available With Better Stability

WhatsApp has over 1 billion monthly active users on all supported mobile platforms. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for smartphones that run on Android OS.
First of all, we have to mention that the WhatsApp 2.17.118 is the latest BETA version for Android smartphones. The APK (installation) file has a size of 33.25MB, which is only 0.02MB larger than the previous BETA version that has been released for the mentioned operating system.
In other words, the new WhatsApp 2.17.118 BETA has not brought any new features or options to the application. Instead, the developers have worked hard to improve the stability of the application and to solve some issues that they’ve found in the previous version of the application.
It seems that the developers don’t even want to talk about a rumored feature that is expected to hit the application sometime in the near future. This feature will be called “Video Conference” and it will allow the users of WhatsApp to make video chats with two or more users at the same time. If the “Video Conference” feature proves to be true, we think that this application will become even more popular, as there will be more and more people who will want to install it on their smartphones, in order to see the faces of their loved ones.
WhatsApp 2.17.118 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Smartphone
You can install the latest WhatsApp 2.17.118 BETA version on your Android smartphones directly from the Google Play Store App. However, before you can do this, you need to open the Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. Once you’ve become a WhatsApp BETA Tester, open the Google Play Store App, search for WhatsApp 2.17.118 BETA and tap “INSTALL” to start the installation process.