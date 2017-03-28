Xbox One Games with Gold Updates Available With New Titles

The following weeks are announced to be very exciting for Xbox One fans. The latest news on the console includes an April update of Games with Gold, as well as an exciting Call of Duty World War II reveal and news on the endless rivalry between Microsoft and Sony.
Games with Gold April 2017 Update
Microsoft has now officially confirmed the releases for April’s Games with Gold, so if you haven’t claimed the March titles yet, better do it until Friday, March 31, because they’ll be gone after. However, Layers of Fear and Heavy Weapon will still be available for a couple of days after, and Evolve: Ultimate Edition will stay in stores until April 15.
The new titles for Games will Gold starting this April are:
- Darksiders, which will be available April 1 through April 15;
- Ryse Son of Rome, which will be available April 1 through April 30;
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations, which will be available April 16 through April 30;
- And finally, Telltale’s The Walking Dead Season 2 will be available April 16 through May 15.
Call of Duty WW2
A YouTube channel entitled FamilyVideoGamers claims to have come in possession of some leaked promotional materials which show that the upcoming Call of Duty will have a WW2 setting. The material is comprised of various cases for the games, as well as a promotional poster which shows the D-Day landings. The YouTube channel claims the material was sent by an anonymous person who seems to have been the source of many other past successful leaks.
The Sony vs. Microsoft Rivalry Continues
Even though both companies have denied rumors of moving towards a Samsung/Apple format of releasing yearly updates to big products, both of them put out a mid-generational refresh through Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro and Microsoft’s Xbox Scorpio, respectively. And now, both companies claim that the future holds even more exciting upgrades.