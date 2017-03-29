Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass DLC Available With Improved Expansion Maps

Battlefield 1 is a first-person shooter video game that has been published by Electronic Arts and developed by EA DICE. You should know that this is actually the fifteenth installment in the Battlefield series and that the first main entry in the series since Battlefield 4.

We have to remind you that the Battlefield 1 game has been released back in October 2016 for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game has received some pretty good reviews since then and it was seen as an improvement over previous games such as Battlefield Hardline or Battlefield 4.

The game has been praised because of its World War I theme, visuals, multiplayer modes, single-player campaign and sounds effects. Back in December 2016, the developers from EA DICE have confirmed that the first major expansion for this game will be named “They Shall Not Pass.”

The DLC has been released on March 14, 2017 with two-week exclusivity for the players that have purchased the Season Pass. This DLC is focusing on the new player faction, which is the “French Army.” The new expansion comes with four maps set in the Battle of Verdun and the Second Battle of the Marne: Rupture, Fort Vaux, Verdun Heights and Soissons. The Saint-Chamond and the Char 2C tanks have also been added to the game, along with a new melee-oriented “Trench Raider” elite class.

Since the early access period has ended, anyone who wants to purchase this DLC can do it right now and start playing the new maps.

We have to remind you this is just the first DLC that has been released for Battlefield 1. However, the developers have already confirmed three other DLCs that will be released for this game in the future and their names are: In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides and Apocalypse.