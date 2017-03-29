Candy Crush Saga Special Moves and Tricks

Candy Crush Saga is a very popular game that’s available for both desktop computers and mobile devices. Today we will give you some tips that will surely help you in your “sweet” journey.

First of all, we have to mention that Candy Crush Saga is an offline game, which means that you will be able to play it even if you don’t have an internet connection. So, here are a few tips that will help you become an expert in this game.

Special Moves

In Candy Crush Saga, you will need to eliminate three candies of the same kind. However, instead of this basic move, you can always focus on other things, such as going for the special candies. There are three types of special candies in this game and there are either striped or wrapped. To make thing even better, players can also target color bomb, but they will need to pay some extra attention and try to get these candies as often as possible.

Resetting The Board

Not many know, but you can reset the board of your Candy Crush Saga game at the beginning of the level without losing any a life. So, if you don’t like the table that just spawned, you can always go back to the main menu and “re-open” the level, which will once again spawn a new table for you.

Focusing On The Blocked Squares

One of the obstacles that you will find in Candy Crush Saga game is the blocked squares. This is the reason why you should always focus on the blocked squares and eliminate them as soon as possible. By doing this, we can assure you that the chances to clear the level without wasting a life will significantly increase.

Are you playing Candy Crush Saga on your mobile device? Tell us your thoughts about this popular game!