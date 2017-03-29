Dark Souls 3 Patch 1.11 Update Available for PlayStation 4 Pro

If you’re a PlayStation and Dark Souls fan, chances are you already know that the company has issued Patch 1.11 for Dark Souls 3 on PS4. If you haven’t inspected the upgrades yet, prepare to be disappointed. While the patch did indeed bring promised support and performance upgrades, they turned out to be minor, and even basic.

Why Are The Updates So Disappointing?

One of the main complaints regarding the game is that it had a locked framerate of 30fps. While the new patch does indeed unlock it, you won’t be able to go all the way up to 60fps. The game’s fps will stay in the mid-40s most of the time, with just a few instances of it reaching 60. These instances include looking at the sky. Yep, looking at the sky. If you aren’t bored yet, you soon will be. At least you can go higher than 30fps, but that’s not enough for a top-quality gaming experience, as many avid gamers know.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, open your Dark Souls 3 on the console and check it out for yourself. However, there is still a silver lining on the horizon when it comes to Dark Souls 3 patches. Many gamers have speculated that Patch 1.11 has been so minor and basic because more patches are to come, and Sony is just testing the field to see how far they can push the game into developing. We’re certainly hoping that’s the case, and we are very excited for future Dark Souls 3 patches to be rolled out.

However, seeing that the game’s final DLC, The Ringed City, has already been released, the chances of future updates have dropped considerably. But there’s no harm in hoping.