GTA 6 Comes After PlayStation 5 Hit The Stores

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular franchises out there. Even if the GTA 5 was released about 4 years ago, it seems that the fans of the series are still having fun while playing this game.

Rockstar is still earning money with this game, as there are still new players who purchase this game in order to play it online with their friends. In fact, the online platform of GTA 5 is keeping this game alive. The developers know that and this is the reason why they release new content for the online platform very often.

The developer company has not confirmed that it is currently working in the GTA 6 and this makes many fans very disappointed. However, there are rumors which say that the reason why the developers have not started developing the GTA 6 is that the company wants to see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One consoles released.

In other words, Rockstar will probably release the GTA 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Two, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but before they can start building the game, they need to see the official specifications of the two upcoming consoles.

Some previous rumors were suggesting that the GTA 6 will actually be the first game that will be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two and we think that there are actually high chances that this will be true. That being said, we should not expect the GTA 6 to be released any time earlier than 2020.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two are expected to come with some impressive specifications, meaning that the games will probably be able to play at 4K resolution at 60FPS. Unfortunately, Sony and Microsoft have not mentioned yet the specifications that they want to bring on their upcoming consoles.

Do you think that the GTA 6 will be released after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two will hit the stores?