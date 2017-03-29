iPad Pro 10.5-inch Release Date Leaks and Specifications

Things seem to be on an ascending path with the new iPad versions. And by new we mean completely new devices, we are not referring to the re-release of the iPad Air on iPhone 6 hardware that took place last week. Rhoda Alexander, who is an HIS analyst, pointed to the fact that the manufacturing partners of the tech giant are on the verge of starting the limited production of a completely new iPad Pro, measuring 10.5 inches. Even so, we still don’t have an official announcement date.
Possible release date
According to DigiTimes, the 10.5 inches version might be released sometime in the beginning of April, in order to celebrate the brand new Apple Park inauguration, theory that seems plausible. The March event that was previously rumored will not be taking place anymore, so the April date makes more sense. The new iPad Pro may become available for a short and limited spring launch in the US and a couple of other countries. According to this plan, the device may them expand gradually all around the globe.
Possible Specs
Fiksu, the mobile marketing company, has shared 4 new identifiers for the iPad which they noticed in the records. Supposedly they show the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi plus Cellular versions of the new 10.5 inches model and for the 12.9 inches iPad Pro one. All in all, it seems that the specs are not that different from each other, the only major differences being the size and quality of the screen. Of course, along with the display size there might appear some changes in the size of the battery and thus the bigger the device, the longer the battery life.
However, we don’t have more information for now, so we will have to wait until April to see if the company releases an official statement or not.