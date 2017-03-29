Kingdom Hearts 3 Leaks During The D23 Expo

“Kingdom Hearts 3” is highly-anticipated game and many gamers are hoping that they will get some official information about this title in the near future. Disney has just announced its D23 Expo and the fans of the mentioned game are now hoping that Square Enix will come with a new video of it.

We remind you that the D23 Expo will be held in Japan in February 2018. We remind you that Square Enix has used this event to unveil the previous installments of Kingdom Hearts. This means that there are actually high chances that the players will be able to view some official videos of the Kingdom Hearts 3 during this upcoming event.

Square Enix has released official videos of “Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix” and “Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue” during the D23 event back in 2013 and 2015. Both of the D23 events from 2013 and 2015 were held in Japan, the same country where the game developer has previously unveiled several clips from “Kingdom Hearts 3.”

The bad news it that it is not sure if the “Kingdom Hearts 3” will truly be present at the D23 Expo 2018, as neither Disney nor Square Enix has not commented anything about this.

We remind you that Tetsuya Nomura, “Kingdom Hearts 3” game director, has revealed some details about this upcoming game, when he talked about the Keyblade and the transformation patterns that it will feature. It seems that the developers have designed two transformation Keyblade patterns, which the players will be able to use offensively or defensively. The game director has said that the transformation will vary depending on the type of Keyblade that Sora will wield in the game.

“Kingdom Hearts 3” is currently under development for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.