Moto X 2017 Comes With Snapdragon 625 SoC and Impressive Design

Renowned industry insider and starting point of many leaked smartphone new, hellomotoHK has done it again. Now, the user is responsible for leaking four new images of the expected Moto X (2017). While the original Google+ post on the topic has been deleted in the meantime, the photos have already been copied by savvy Internet users and shared all across the Internet. The images are currently circulating online and can be accessed very easily.

So…How Does It Look Like?

The question on everyone’s lips right now (at least everyone who hasn’t seen the images for themselves yet) is how the widely-rumored device will look like. Well, judging by the leaked images, the device has a curved metal body and a dual camera, plus antenna bands on the top, as well as on the bottom of the back panel. This strikes up similarities between the device and older Moto models, such as the G5 or the Z.

The mysterious hellomotoHK also leaked some alleged specs that the Moto X is planned to have, such as a 5.5-inch display panel. The device works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and has 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage. The lack of VBUS pins on the phone’s back panel in the leaked images suggests that the new Moto X won’t support Moto Mods.

Some of you that are more excited about leaks and up to date with their tech news might remember that the Moto X has seen another leak back in late 2016. By comparing the images leaked then with the ones leaked now, it’s very noticeable that, while the devices look similar, they are not identical. We’ll just have to wait for the actual launch to see if any of the photos come close to the final product.